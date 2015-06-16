This artist makes humans look like wall art by literally painting on them and the results are mind-blowing

Alexa Meade’s work may look like something you would see hanging on the wall in an art gallery, but Meade isn’t like any other artist.

The Washington D.C. artist’s work is different in that she literally paints human beings, turning them into living, breathing portraits. While many artists practice turning the 3D into 2D, Alexa creates the illusion of a world where 2D and 3D have become one.

Meade writes on her website that before she started creating these unique pieces of art, she had never attended a painting class. But she says she draws on inspiration from sculpture classes she took in college.

We first saw Alexa’s mind-bending work on Made In Shoreditch.

You can like Meade’s Facebook page where she posts information about her work and exhibition dates.

