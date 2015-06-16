This artist makes humans look like wall art by literally painting on them and the results are mind-blowing

Alexa Meade’s work may look like something you would see hanging on the wall in an art gallery, but Meade isn’t like any other artist.
The Washington D.C. artist’s work is different in that she literally paints human beings, turning them into living, breathing portraits. While many artists practice turning the 3D into 2D, Alexa creates the illusion of a world where 2D and 3D have become one.
Meade writes on her website that before she started creating these unique pieces of art, she had never attended a painting class. But she says she draws on inspiration from sculpture classes she took in college.
We first saw Alexa’s mind-bending work on Made In Shoreditch.
You can like Meade’s Facebook page where she posts information about her work and exhibition dates.
This is one of Alexa's exhibitions entitled Natura Morta. The average gallery-goer would be forgiven for thinking this is a traditional canvas painting.
But take a step back and you'll see that Alexa has literally painted a person and transformed them into a living piece of art.
Alexa can spend up to five days preparing each piece of work, with the clothes alone taking up to 4 hours to paint.
The artist gives an entire new meaning to the term 'self-portrait' as she transforms herself into a 2D piece of art.
She leaves the eyes and eyelids untouched because she likes the effect of the subject's gaze piercing through the paint and gripping the viewer.
The skill of her work becomes even more apparent when you see her subjects alongside other people and objects. In this picture, Alexa is pictured alongside one of her subjects.
Here, a painted subject catches a ride on public transport with other, non-painted people, magnifying the contrast between a seemingly 2D figure and its 3D surroundings.
However, the illusion is complete when he stands in front of one of Alexa's custom created back drops.
Again, if it weren't for Alexa being in this photo, you would never guess that this isn't a painting (in the traditional sense of the word).
Alexa goes to extreme lengths to ensure no cracks in her illusions. As you can see here, she paints every tiny detail of the set, including the TV.
Alexa doesn't just focus on people either. She also turns every day objects and items of food into beautiful pieces of art.
Alexa often experiments with different styles as well. Here, you can see she converts her subjects into pieces of graffiti and street art.
And here you can see one of her subjects lying in a pool of water to create this almost haunting effect.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.