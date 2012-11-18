A Facebook Executive's Wedding Was The Tech Networking Event Of The Year

Alexa Hirschfeld, cofounder of Paperless Post

Paperless Post cofounder Alexa Hirschfeld told Cosmo she got some helpful hints on using Facebook to boost her startup’s online invite service after running into CEO Mark Zuckerberg at a wedding.We’re not positive, since Hirschfeld didn’t give details, but we think we’ve pieced together where that might have happened.



In late September, Sam Lessin, the head of product at Facebook, and Jessica Vascellaro, a Wall Street Journal editor, got married. And that event was quite the meeting of the minds.

If you were lucky enough to be invited to the nuptials, you may have gotten some business done between cocktails.

We know that Hirschfeld is Facebook friends with the Lessins, who, like her, overlapped at Harvard University with Zuckerberg. Hirschfeld told Cosmopolitan’s Michelle Ruiz that she actually didn’t know Zuckerberg at Harvard:

I did meet Mark Zuckerberg recently at a friend’s wedding and he’s really nice. I’ve spoken to the head of product [at Facebook] and we’ve been thinking about how to use Facebook as a distribution platform.

For any startup founder hoping to build ties with Facebook, this event was a gold mine. Zuckerberg was a groomsman. There were tons of high-profile Facebook executives and influential former Facebookers, too, like Benchmark Capital’s Matt Cohler and Path founder Dave Morin.

According to the Facebook photos, the guest list included:

Path CEO Dave Morin and his wife Brit, founder of Brit & Co

Mark Zuckerberg; his wife, Priscila Chan; and their dog Beast

Facebook and Asana cofounder Dustin Moskovitz

Benchmark Capital’s Matt Cohler

Zuckerberg’s right-hand man, Chris Cox

Hot Potato cofounder turned Facebooker Justin Schaffer

Photo-tagging inventor Scott Marlette

Facebook product director Adam Mosseri

Dropbox engineers and former Facebookers Aditya Agarwal and Ruchi Sanghvi

In fact, the last time we’ve seen Facebook’s brain trust gather like this was in 2010, when Zuckerberg and others attended Agarwal and Sanghvi’s wedding in Goa, India.

