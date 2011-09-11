Here Are This Week's Winners And Losers In Sports

Photo: Courtesty of New England Patriots
It was a topsy-turvy week in the world of sports.One of the best players in the NFL learned he may have a career-ending injury. One college football team set the NCAA record for Wackiest Uniforms Worn In A Game. And one sport, our beloved football, triumphantly returned to television sets across the nation.
Peyton had yet another neck surgery this week in a last-ditch effort to correct a potentially career-ending injury.
This news hurts his Colts teammates, Indy fans, and Manning fantasy owners, but more than anything it's just sad news a guy who could have his legendary career cut short.
Plax followed in LeBron's footsteps by committing one of the cardinal sins for athletes -- patronizing the lives of fans.
Here's what he told Men's Journal about fans who were happy he went to jail:
'What are you doing now? You still mad at your job? You still angry about your life? 'Cause I'm back living my life and enjoying my family while you're still doing the same thing.'
Always contemptuous, Ryan stepped over the line this week by threatening Cowboys fans.
In an interview Ryan warned Dallas fans that they ought not wear their Cowboys gear at MetLife Stadium.
Yes, it was said in some degree of jest, but still, you can't say stuff like that given all the tragedies at sporting events this summer.
Tiki was at temping to come back to football after a four-year hiatus.
No team wanted him, and now he's 'moved forward.'
T.O. broke down in tears on his reality show this week.
Allegedly it was over money trouble -- but anyone who has watched more than three seconds of reality TV can tell that this was all about getting publicity and trying to manufacture a likeable image for himself.
Rookie Randall Cobb, who was born in 1990, had an awesome debut in the NFL for the Packers.
Cobb came out of the first game with a 108 yard kick-off return for a touchdown and a 32-yard pass for a touchdown. Not bad for a 21-year-old.
They wore some pretty ugly jerseys in the season opener against Miami, but like them or not, people were talking.
And they were great for Under Armour.
The Buffalo Bills were named the best looking team in the NFL, according to the WSJ.
So even if they aren't very good, at least they look good.
After four years of trying, Doug Flutie's daughter finally made the Patriots cheerleading team.
She told The Fan 590 in Toronto that her dad is behind her, but she doesn't want any preferential treatment:
'Whenever I do something, especially going through auditions I like to be known as myself and not have the notoriety of my dad.'
