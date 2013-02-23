Alexa Chung Is The New Face Of L'Oréal

Photo: Madewell Ad

Model and ‘style icon’ Alexa Chung has been announced as the face of L’Oréal Professionnel’s in-salon hair colour brand INOA.The London Fashion Week ambassador and TV presenter has been chosen by L’Oréal Professionnel to the face of its in-care salon range, INOA. The 29-year-old and her head of tousled hair will front the mocha shades of the line.



Chung, a front row regular at the shows, said she was “delighted to be working with such an iconic brand”, adding: “L’Oréal Professionnel is behind some of the amazing looks on the catwalks in London and Paris so I’m really excited to join the team.”

New York-based Alexa currently stars in the advertising campaign for Maje and is working on her first book.

Chung will star in a print campaign from June, but sadly she won’t be joining Cheryl Cole and Eva Longoria in muttering the much-loved company slogan “Because I’m worth it” as adverts for the range won’t be broadcast.

Don’t worry Alexa: L’Oréal obviously think you’re worth it anyway.

