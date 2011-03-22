MSNBC Anchor Sued By Best Friend Over $65,000 Loan

Alex Witt has a money problem.



Her former best friend is suing to recover a $65,000 loan MSNBC’s weekend morning anchor allegedly failed to repay, reports the New York Post.

Witt, who inked a $200,000 contract in the fall, borrowed the dough from Stephanie Jones in December 2009 after she and her unemployed television producer husband ran into money trouble.

According to papers filed in Manhattan Supreme Court, Witt claimed that “Your money went to the housing debacle with the move. Getting [her daughter] Caroline to Scotland with her brother. And paying a max’d [sic] out credit card that I am saving to likely use to pay for Charlie’s 1st year of college.”

Jones had lent her friend money in the past but never had any trouble getting repaid. Witt did send Jones $1,375 of the $65,000 but then “fell off the face of the Earth.”

In more than a decade with MSNBC, Witt has held a number of roles including serving as substitute anchor for Countdown With Keith Olbermann and Scarborough Country, covering the wedding of Prince Charles to Camilla Parker Bowles, and following Arnold Schwarzenegger during the 2003 California election.

