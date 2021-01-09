Alex Trebek's final episode of 'Jeopardy!' airs tonight. Watch the show's touching tribute to the legendary host.

ABC A tribute to ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek plays during his final episode, which airs January 8, 2021.

Alex Trebek’s final episode of “Jeopardy!” airs on ABC Friday evening at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Emmy-winning TV host died in November 2020 at age 80 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Ahead of its airing, the game show released the episode’s tribute to Trebek on YouTube.

Trebek had pre-recorded episodes of the game show until October 29.

The six-time Emmy-winning TV host died in November, at age 80, after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was diagnosed at Stage 4 in March 2019.

The 88-second tribute video, set to the tune of Peter Allen’s “Once Before I Go,” shows many of Trebek’s looks from his 37 seasons on the syndicated game show as he danced, joked, and, sometimes, dressed in costume to entertain those getting home from work each week night.

The tribute ends with a montage of Trebek saying, “So long,” a simple phrase which became a staple sign off for the host over the years.

Sony Pictures Television, Kirsten Acuna/Insider composite Alex Trebek bids America ‘So long’ one more time Friday night on ‘Jeopardy!’

Fading to black, a short message is seen during the final seconds.

It reads, “Dedicated to Alex Trebek. Forever in our Hearts. Always our Inspiration.”

ABC, Sony Pictures Television Here’s the dedication to Alex Trebek at the end of the tribute video that airs on his final episode of ‘Jeopardy!’

A rotating cast will guest host “Jeopardy!” moving forward. Former champion Ken Jennings, who joined the show in September as a consulting producer,will be the first host starting January 11.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Katie Couric will also be among the first guest hosts.

