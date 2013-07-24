Alex Thursby Said Not Getting The Top Job Wasn't The Reason He Left ANZ

Photo: Getty Images

Before he left to be the boss of the National Bank of Abu Dhabi, ANZ’s former head of international and institutional banking Alex Thursby was considered a front-runner to become CEO.

So when he said he was quitting, commentators speculated it was because he wanted to be CEO of ANZ, and Mike Smith had recently flagged that he was going to be around for a little while longer.

Now that he’s started in his new role, Thursby has told The Australian Financial Review that is not the case:

“ANZ was incredibly supportive of what I wanted to do. People think I left for other reasons; they can think again.”

Read more here.

Now read: Here’s Why Australian Bonds Have Been So Sensitive To QE Tapering

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.