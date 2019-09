Monmouth College QB Alex Tanney saw this trick shot video by UConn QB Johnny McEntee and decided to make his own.



Is this better than McEntee’s? Well, keep in mind that Tanney hurt his shoulder in the first game of the season and missed the rest of the year. Looks like his rehab is going alright:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.