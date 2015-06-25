Facebook just poached Yahoo's security head, who clashed with the feds about surveillance

Facebook Alex Stamos

Facebook just poached Yahoo’s chief information security officer, Alex Stamos.

Stamos announced the news on his Facebook page Thursday, after working at Yahoo for little over a year.

At Yahoo, Stamos led what the company refers to as its team of “Paranoids,” and before that, he was CTO of the security firm Artemis, and a security researcher publically opposed to the government’s secret surveillance programs.

During his term at Yahoo, he clashed with the director of the NSA about the government demanding encrypted communication from tech companies.

At Facebook, he’ll focus on making sure that company’s products are as secure as possible, especially as they get used by more people all around the world.

“There is no company in the world that is better positioned to tackle the challenges faced not only by today’s Internet users but for the remaining 2/3rds of humanity we have yet to connect,” he wrote, explaining why he decided to join Facebook.

Connecting the “next 5 billion” — or about two-thirds of the world — is the mission of Internet.org, the nonprofit luanched by Mark Zuckerberg in 2013.

