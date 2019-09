Down 1-0 late in the first half, Cameroon midfielder Alex Song got a red card for a vicious and inexplicable elbow to a Croatia forward as they ran down the field.

This is a professional wrestling-style move right here:

The ref was right there, and Song was sent off.

