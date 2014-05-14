The Alex Smith Trade Worked Out Perfectly For The 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers took a gamble by trading Alex Smith after the 2012 season.

Colin Kaepernick played brilliantly after Smith went down with a concussion in the middle of the year.

But the sample size was small, Kaepernick’s style of play made him an injury risk, and Smith held a 19-5-1 record as starter in 2011 and 2012.

The 49ers decided to roll with Kaepernick and trade Smith, their insurance policy, to the Kansas City Chiefs for a package of draft picks.

San Francisco ended up getting the 34th pick (2nd round) in the 2013 draft and the 56th pick (2nd round) in the 2014 draft.

Through a complicated series of additional trades, the 49ers turned those two picks into this (via Eric Branch):

Tank Carradine, DL (40th pick, 2013)

Carlos Hyde, RB (57th pick, 2014)

Chris Borland, LB (77th pick, 2014)

2015 4th-round pick

Turning a backup quarterback into three top-100 picks is a dream scenario.

Smith wouldn’t have seen the field for the 49ers last year and he would have cost them $US8.5 million in 2013 and $US8 million in 2014.

San Francisco saved a ton of money against the cap, picked up three young players who will contribute in 2014, and only gave away a player who would have been sitting on the bench anyway.

