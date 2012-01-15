The 49ers Just Stunned The Saints In An Unbelievable Game, Here's How It Went Down

The 49ers just took down the Saints and advanced to the NFC Championship Game with a downright insane 36-32 win in San Francisco.



There were four lead changes in the last four minutes, with the Niners and their much-maligned QB Alex Smith ultimately driving the length of the field with 90 seconds left to win it.

Here’s how it went down:

Down 24-23 with 2:20 left, the 49ers pulled out this insane bootleg to Smith. And the suddenly nimble QB took it to the house for a 28-yard TD.

Then, with the score 29-24, the Saints took the ball. Just 30 seconds later, Drew Brees connected with Jimmy Graham on a monster TD pass to make it 32-29.

Game over, right?

No. Smith drove the Niners down the field, then threw an absolute bullet to Vernon Davis for the game-winning touchdown with just a handful of ticks on the clock. San Fran wins 35-32, unbelievable stuff.

