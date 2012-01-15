The 49ers Just Stunned The Saints In An Unbelievable Game, Here's How It Went Down

Tony Manfred

The 49ers just took down the Saints and advanced to the NFC Championship Game with a downright insane 36-32 win in San Francisco.

There were four lead changes in the last four minutes, with the Niners and their much-maligned QB Alex Smith ultimately driving the length of the field with 90 seconds left to win it.

Here’s how it went down:

Down 24-23 with 2:20 left, the 49ers pulled out this insane bootleg to Smith. And the suddenly nimble QB took it to the house for a 28-yard TD.

Then, with the score 29-24, the Saints took the ball. Just 30 seconds later, Drew Brees connected with Jimmy Graham on a monster TD pass to make it 32-29.

Game over, right?

No. Smith drove the Niners down the field, then threw an absolute bullet to Vernon Davis for the game-winning touchdown with just a handful of ticks on the clock. San Fran wins 35-32, unbelievable stuff.

