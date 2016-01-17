Alex Smith avoids 3 tackles by Patriots players, makes incredible completion to receiver

The Kansas City Chiefs put themselves in a big hole against the New England Patriots, but not for a lack of trying.

In the third quarter, facing a 21-6 deficit, Alex Smith dropped back for a pass when several Patriots busted through the line.

It looked like Smith was surely getting sacked when he managed to avoid not one, but three tackles. He also bumped into his own guard before slithering away and making a wild throw to Jason Avant. Avant skied for the grab for crucial first down.

Here’s the play:



The Chiefs kept pushing the ball down the field to eventually score their first touchdown of the game to keep the game within reach.

Smith’s extra efforts could be vital to the Chiefs’ hopes.

