Alex Rodriguez Sold His Miami Beach Condo For $US2.6 Million

A little less than one year after he bought a $US2.2 million condo in Miami Beach, Alex Rodriguez sold it for $US2.575 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

A-Rod put the condo on the market back in December for $US3.2 million.

The condo is in a luxury building with plenty of amenities and gorgeous views of the beach.

Rodriguez is suspended from MLB for the entirety of the 2014 season for alleged violations of MLB’s PED policy.

The condo features an awesome porch with views of the water

The view from the other side of the porch

The glorious beach

The condo also has a shared pool

And other amenities like a spa

And a weight room

Let's go inside. The hallway is lined with Andy Warhol paintings

A lot of the rooms in the home have big windows with great views

The living room

The dining room has a door to the deck

Looking from the dining room into the kitchen

The kitchen

One of the bedrooms

It also has a door to the deck

The house is very white

One of the most awesome showers we've ever seen

This room has bunk beds

Another smaller bedroom

The last bedroom.

