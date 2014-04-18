Alex Rodriguez Sold His Miami Beach Condo For $US2.6 Million

A little less than one year after he bought a $US2.2 million condo in Miami Beach, Alex Rodriguez sold it for $US2.575 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

A-Rod put the condo on the market back in December for $US3.2 million.

The condo is in a luxury building with plenty of amenities and gorgeous views of the beach.

Rodriguez is suspended from MLB for the entirety of the 2014 season for alleged violations of MLB’s PED policy.

