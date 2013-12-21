Alex Rodriguez Is Selling His Condo In Miami For $US3.2 Million

Alex Rodriguez is in a big fight with MLB right now but it’s not keeping him from his favourite hobby: flipping houses.

According to the Wall Street Journal, A-Rod is selling his condo in Miami he bought just six months ago for a $US1 million profit. A-Rod bought the house for $US2.2 million and it’s on the market for $US3.2 million.

The condo is in a luxury building with plenty of amenities and gorgeous views of the beach.

