Alex Rodriguez's Girlfriend Is In Better Shape Than Him

Photo: Getty Images

As we know well, Alex Rodriguez is really into buff ladies.A-Rod’s latest girl, former wrestler Torrie Wilson, fits his criteria well, but maybe too well.



rumour has it that members at the South Beach Equinox think Wilson is in much better shape than her baseball star boyfriend, according to the New York Post.

According to the Post, members were “abuzz” saying Wilson was “ripped and in even better shape than Alex.”

Maybe that’s why A-Rod is bringing his own food to restaurants these days.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.