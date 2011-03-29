A-Rod May Star In A Movie With His Girlfriend, Cameron Diaz

Yankees’ third baseman Alex Rodriguez has never been accused of being camera-shy — and now he’s rumoured to be prepping for a starring movie role.



Cameron Diaz (Rodriguez’s latest blonde, actress girlfriend — he’s never been accused of not having a type, either) is reportedly developing a baseball-themed romantic comedy.

And she thinks A-Rod could make the perfect co-star.

Rodriguez will get somewhat of a screen test this summer. He reportedly has a cameo in “Friends With Benefits,” the romantic comedy starring Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake.

Looks like Rodriguez may have finally found the one — after all, Kate Hudson never came through this way.

