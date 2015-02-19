Alex Rodriguez and the Yankees have a bigger problem than apologies and forgiveness

Despite missing the entire 2014 season while suspended for violating Major League Baseball’s performance-enhancing drug policy, Alex Rodriguez has made $US356.3 million and still has three years and $US61 million left on his contract.

But while A-Rod has issued an apology to the team and the fans and just wants “to play some ball,” it is the latter part that is a bigger problem right now for both the 3-time MVP and the Yankees. To put it simply, even when Rodriguez has played in recent years, he just wasn’t very good.

When the Yankees gave Rodriguez a 10-year $US275 million contract following the 2007 season, it was well-accepted that they would probably be overpaying for his production by the end of the new deal. But the Yankees probably also assumed they would at least still have a serviceable player that was breaking hallowed records and serving as a hero to fans.

Instead, the Yankees have a player who has only played 185 games since turning 35 in 2011, and who hasn’t shown any decent power since 2010. To make matters worse, A-Rod will turn 40 in July and there is no reason to think he can turn it around.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.