Alex Rodriguez announces he will retire in 5 days

Alex Rodriguez has announced that he will retire at the end of the week.

Rodriguez made the announcement at a joint press conference Sunday morning with New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman and manager Joe Girardi.

The Yankees will play five more games before the retirement, including three games at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox. A-Rod’s final game will be on Friday at Yankee Stadium against the Tampa Bay Rays.

We will have more on this shortly.

NOW WATCH: Over 50 wrestlers are suing the WWE over brain injuries



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.