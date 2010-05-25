Poor A-Rod: Texas Rangers Go Bankrupt, And He's Still Owed $25 Million

Photo: AP

As part of a sale to a group lead up by Nolan Ryan, the Texas Rangers have declared bankruptcy.Who is the team’s biggest unsecured creditor? It’s New York Yankees Alex Rodriguez, according to Bloomberg.



According to ZeroHedge, who grabbed the bankruptcy docs, he’s still owed $25 million in deferred compensation.

