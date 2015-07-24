Alex Rodriguez performs the least graceful slide of the year, scores anyway

In an afternoon game against the Baltimore Orioles, Alex Rodriguez scored his 53rd run of the season, thanks in part to the worst (best?) home plate slide of the year.

Rodriguez walked on his first at-bat. After a double to deep left-center by Chase Headley, Rodriguez rounded the bases from first, and scored on this incredibly ungraceful “slide”:

A-Rod lucked out that Orioles catcher Matt Wieters couldn’t hold onto the ball, as he almost surely would have been tagged out.

Perhaps it was upon the realisation that he wouldn’t have to slide that A-Rod tried stopping his momentum, resulting in two hilariously sloppy barrel roles.

Rodriguez is having a solid bounceback season that nobody saw coming, but his baserunning hasn’t caught quite up to his power swinging just yet.

NOW WATCH: This mesmerising video of Chinese students jumping rope in unison is going viral



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.