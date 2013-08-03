Alex Rodriguez Reportedly Has A Monday Deadline To Accept MLB's Deal And Avoid A Lifetime Ban

The Alex Rodriguez suspension saga
will end no later than Monday, the Associated Press reports.
MLB has given all players connected to Biogenesis, including Rodriguez, a Monday deadline to accept their suspensions.
The league is believed to be prepared to ban A-Rod from the sport for life if he doesn’t accept a deal. Reports on Wednesday night suggested Rodriguez’s camp was willing to cave and make a deal, but we haven’t heard anything about it since.
MLB seems to have two main motivations here:
- They want players to accept their suspensions without entering into long and litigious appeals.
- They want to time the suspensions so players on possible playoff teams (Nelson Cruz of the Rangers, for example) can serve their 50-game suspensions and return in time for the playoffs.
Earlier this week everyone was reporting that there was a Friday deadline to announce the suspensions. So take all of this with a grain of salt.
