Alex Rodriguez Reportedly Has A Monday Deadline To Accept MLB's Deal And Avoid A Lifetime Ban

The Alex Rodriguez suspension saga

will end no later than Monday, the Associated Press reports.

MLB has given all players connected to Biogenesis, including Rodriguez, a Monday deadline to accept their suspensions.

The league is believed to be prepared to ban A-Rod from the sport for life if he doesn’t accept a deal. Reports on Wednesday night suggested Rodriguez’s camp was willing to cave and make a deal, but we haven’t heard anything about it since.

MLB seems to have two main motivations here:

They want players to accept their suspensions without entering into long and litigious appeals.

They want to time the suspensions so players on possible playoff teams (Nelson Cruz of the Rangers, for example) can serve their 50-game suspensions and return in time for the playoffs.

Earlier this week everyone was reporting that there was a Friday deadline to announce the suspensions. So take all of this with a grain of salt.

