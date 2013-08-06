Alex Rodriguez Is Starting For The Yankees Tonight, Might Play The Rest Of The Year Despite 211-Game Ban

Alex Rodriguez was suspended 211 games today for violating MLB’s joint drug policy, but that isn’t stopping him from playing against the Chicago White Sox tonight.

A-Rod is allowed to play while he appeals his suspension (which technically doesn’t start until Thursday). It’s unclear how long the appeal process will take, but MLBPA union head Michael Weiner hinted that he could play for the rest of 2013 as he awaits a final verdict, which might not come until the winter.

So A-Rod will be in our lives, and the Yankees starting lineup, until further notice.

He’s hitting clean-up (via @whitesox):

