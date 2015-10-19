Alex Rodriguez throws a football on NFL pre-game show and destroys a TV

Alex Rodriguez could maybe moonlight as an NFL quarterback, but it doesn’t seem like Jay Glazer of Fox Sports has a chance to be a receiver.

Rodriguez was doing a guest appearance on Fox Sports before the NFL kickoff, when they decided it would be a good idea to have him throw to Glazer on the set.

Rodriguez made a decent enough throw, but it didn’t end in a catch:





Come on, Glazer, you have to come down with that.

A-Rod and Terry Bradshaw don’t seem too upset by it, so I guess it’s not coming out of their paychecks:

