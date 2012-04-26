Alex Rodriguez Said His Hero Is George Clooney

Alex Rodriguez went on “The Insider” and spoke with Kevin Frazier about his love life (the episode airs tonight).



According to the New York Post, Rodriguez had some very nice things to say about his ex-girlfriend Cameron Diaz:

“I don’t like talking about my relationships, but I will tell you about CD: She’s probably one of the greatest human beings I’ve ever met, and just an amazing light.”

But marriage, it just may not be in the cards for A-Rod again. When asked about marriage, A-Rod said he looks up to one of the most famous bachelors in the world:

“I’m not sure. I think my new hero is George Clooney. He’s my new role model. I think he’s done it right.”

Sorry ladies. Doesn’t look like A-Rod is ever gonna put a ring on it.

