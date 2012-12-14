An Apartment Complex That Alex Rodriguez Owns Is Infested With Rats And Roaches

Back in 2007, the New York Times ran a story on the deplorable conditions at one of several apartment complexes owned by a property company started by Alex Rodriguez. And according the residents, conditions are still bad five years later.



In a story for WTSP in Tampa, Noah Pranksy interviewed residents who say the apartment complex is infested with “rats, roaches, and rotting wood,” as well as mould, leaks, and damaged balconies and stairs. In addition, numerous residents claim their cars were towed, without warning, for parking incorrectly.

Rodriguez’ brother-in-law is listed as the manager of Newport Property Ventures. But Rodriguez is the owner and CEO according to the New York Times.

Here’s Pransky’s video report…



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.