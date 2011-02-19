HOUSE OF THE DAY: A-Rod Finally Finds A $6 Million Condo On The Upper West Side

Photo: The Rushmore

After an exhausting real estate search in New York City, Alex Rodriguez has finally decided on a place.The Wall Street Journal reports that A-Rod will buy a 35th floor, five bedroom condo, at The Rushmore, overlooking the Hudson River on Manhattan’s west side.



The sale price is between $5.5 and $6 million. rumours have been flying for years about A-Rod’s search, and if they’re all true, he’s looked in almost every neighbourhood in New York City since becoming a Yankee in 2004.

A-Rod couldn’t ask for more in a building. There are views of the Hudson, the park is steps away, the building has amazing amenities, and there’s a baseball field right outside. Take a look around one of the model apartments to see how A-Rod will be living.

