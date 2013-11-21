A Furious Alex Rodriguez Denies He Used Steroids And Says Suspension Is About Bud Selig's Legacy

Wednesday afternoon, Alex Rodriguez stormed out of the arbitrator hearing handling the appeal of his 211-game suspension when he learned that commissioner Bud Selig would not testify. After, Rodriguez and one of his lawyers, Jim McCarroll, were guests on WFAN with Mike Francesa and A-Rod explained why he was so angry.

In the lengthy interview (see video below), Rodriguez railed against both Bud Selig and Major League Baseball with his voice at times cracking and clearly still upset.

“I’ve been taking it one day at a time and respecting the process and today I lost my mind,” said Rodriguez. “I banged the table and kicked a briefcase and slammed out of the room…but what we saw today, it was disgusting and the face that the man from Milwaukee put the suspension on me without one bit of evidence, something I didn’t do. And he doesn’t have the courage to come look me in the eye and tell me this is why I get 211 [game suspension]?”

When asked if he was guilty of any of the accusations made by MLB, A-Rod angrily said “No and I shouldn’t have to serve one inning.”

Rodriguez was also asked about his relationship with Selig and whether this suspension was personal. “He hates my guts,” said A-Rod. “100% I think this is personal and I think this is about his legacy and it’s about my legacy. He’s trying to destroy me. By the way, he’s retiring in 2014 and to put me on his great big mantle, that’s a hell of a trophy.

Later in the interview, A-Rod was asked if he was no longer participating in the arbitration hearing. “I’m going home to see my daughters,” Rodriguez responded. “I’m so heated up right now and so pissed off that I can’t think straight right…I’m going to huddle up [with my lawyers] and ultimately we will make a final decision.”

Here is the segment of the interview in which A-Rod explains what happened at the hearing and whether he is guilty or not…



