Alex Rodriguez And Other All-Stars Linked To Miami Steroid Clinic As Recently As 2012

When Alex Rodriguez admitted to using steroids in 2009, he claimed that he had not used performance enhancing drugs since 2003.But hand-written notes obtained by the Miami New Times allegedly details sales of various performance enhancing drugs to Rodriguez from 2009 through 2012.



According to Tim Elfrink of the New Times, Biogenesis was an anti-ageing clinic in Miami. And when the clinic closed and the owner disappeared, another investor discovered several hand-written notebooks that detail the sales of anabolic steroids and human growth hormone to numerous professional baseball players and other athletes.

The baseball players allegedly listed in the notebooks include:

Alex Rodriguez, New York Yankees

Melky Cabrera, San Francisco Giants (who was suspended for using performance enhancing drugs in 2012)

Bartolo Colon, Oakland A’s (who was suspended for using performance enhancing drugs in 2012)

Nelson Cruz, Texas Rangers

Yasmani Grandal, San Diego Padres (who was suspended for using performance enhancing drugs in 2012)

Gio Gonzalez, Washington Nationals

The notebooks are very detailed on what products the players received, how they received them (delivery or in the office), and how much they paid. In many cases, a player is referred to by a nickname. However, one spreadsheet showed which nicknames referred to which athletes.

In one notebook titled, “2009,” it is alleged that Rodriguez paid $3,500 for “1.5/1.5 HGH (sports perf.) creams test., glut., MIC, supplement, sports perf. Diet.” In another note, Rodriguez’ nickname (“Cacique”) was associated with a regimen of “Test. cream… troches prior to workout… and GHRP… IGF-1… pink cream.” IGF-1 is banned by MLB. And in other notes, “troches” and “pink cream” are listed as supplements that contain testosterone.

Another notebook titled “2012,” also mentions Rodriguez, saying, “He is paid through April 30th…I need to see him between April 13-19, deliver troches, pink cream, and… May meds. Has three weeks of Sub-Q (as of April).” “Sub-Q” is defined in another notebook as a “mixture of HGH, IGF-1, and other drugs.”

Former employees told the New Times that the owner of the clinic bragged about selling drugs to A-Rod. However, while the employees admit that the clinic sold HGH and steroids, they also said that they had never seen any of the athletes in the clinic.

Most of the players listed in the notebooks are from the Miami area or have ties to the University of Miami.

[UPDATE] Major League Baseball has released a statement saying they are “always extremely disappointed” by links between players and PEDs but that this report is not a surprise, noting that they “have been actively involved in the issues in South Florida.” MLB says they are still conducting their investigation and will withhold further comment until it is completed.

