Alex Rodriguez Has Joined Twitter And It's As Boring As You'd Expect

Twitter.comAlex Rodriguez appears to have joined Twitter with the account @AROD, and so far it is not very exciting.



Somehow, ARod’s Twitter account flew under-the-radar for nearly a month with less than 10,000 followers as of Monday afternoon.

So far, ARod’s foray into the realm of social media is a series of Instagram pictures of such things as his tea from Starbucks, and hitting off a tee.

There is one adorable shot of him leaving the field with a young girl he calls “his biggest fan.” The young girl is presumably his daughter.

It will be interesting to see if social media will help Rodriguez’ reputation among sports fan, or just make it worse.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.