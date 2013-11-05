A Lot Of People Are Getting Rich Off Of The A-Rod Investigation

The

New York Timeshas taken an

in-depth look at the lengths to which both Alex Rodriguez and Major League Baseball have goneto prove their cases during the hearing to appeal A-Rod’s 211-game suspension.

The paper calls the investigation by both sides a “cloak-and-dagger struggle surpassing anything the sport has seen.”

One fascinating aspect of all this is just how much money both sides are willing to spend to win the war.

Here is a summary of the people that have reportedly sold their services, their knowledge, their evidence, and possibly their loyalty along the way:

Rodriguez has put together an all-star lineup of lawyers. One of his lawyers, Joe Tacopina, charges $950 an hour . According to sources for the New York Times, A-Rod’s team of lawyers and advisors “probably costs hundreds of thousands of dollars a month.”

A nurse (and former Biogenesis employee) claims she had an intimate relationship with one of MLB's investigators after she was questioned in the case. According to the report, she claims representatives for A-Rod later gave her $100,000 for a card signed by the investigator that came with flowers, as well as other evidence of the relationship.

According to testimony from the appeal, MLB officials admit that they paid a total of $125,000 to a man for Biogenesis records that had been stolen from a car.

One of the meetings in which MLB paid for the Biogenesis records was videotaped by both sides. According to sources for the New York Times, representatives for Rodriguez paid $200,000 for one of the videotapes.

In addition to hiring his own lawyers, the Times reports Rodriguez also paid a $25,000 retainer to a lawyer that represents Anthony Bosch, the founder of Biogenesis.

A trainer that signed an affidavit claiming he witnessed Rodriguez being injected with performance-enhancing drugs now says he was intimidated by MLB into signing the documents. According to an MLB spokesman, the trainer informed MLB that he would no longer cooperate with their investigation two days after the affidavit was shown to Rodriguez's lawyers.

A non-profit organisation, Hispanics Across America, a group who has organised the A-Rod supporters outside the appeal hearings, received a $100,000 donation from an anonymous donor. A spokesman for Rodriguez denied that the money came from their camp.

According to the Times, Bud Selig hired private investigators when he grew frustrated with MLB's own investigative team.

While not profiting directly, Bosch is coming out ahead in this investigations. As part of his agreement to assist MLB’s investigation according to the report, MLB dropped their lawsuit against Bosch, put in a good word with the Department of Justice, covered his legal and travel expenses, indemnified him from lawsuits that may be filed by players, and are even paying up to $2,400 per day to provide Bosch with personal security.

