Alex Rodriguez Is Spending Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dollars A Month On Lawyers

Alex Rodriguez has

assembled a large team of lawyersand advisors to defend himself against Major League Baseball, Steve Eder of the New York Times reports.

He hired more than a dozen people and is paying them hundreds of thousands of dollars a month.

His arbitration hearing where he’ll appeal his 211-game suspension for alleged PED use starts Monday.

Here are some of the people on his team.

Joseph Tacopina: A trial lawyer who has represented high-profile clients like NYPD commissioner Bernie Kerik and Joran van der Sloot, the Dutch citizen who was arrested but never charged in the Natalee Holloway disappearance.

David Cornwell: A sports law expert who got Ryan Braun’s suspension for a positive PED test overturned last year.

Andrew O’Connell: A private investigator and ex-Secret Service agent who turned up evidence that got the sexual assault case against Dominique Strauss-Kahn dismissed.

There are also PR people and other lawyers on his team.

Rodriguez is in the middle of a 10-year, $US275 million contract. He stands to lose more than $US30 million if the suspension is upheld. So the robust legal defence is worth it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.