Alex Rodriguez Handled His Benching Extremely Well

Whether you like him (a few of you) or not (most of you), Alex Rodriguez is one of the best hitters in the history of baseball. And yet, with the Yankees down a run in the ninth inning of a crucial playoff game, A-Rod was benched in favour of a 40-year old journeyman.



Despite the move working, most great players would not have handled the situation very well. And Rodriguez admits, that 10 years ago, he might have handled it differently.

But when Raul Ibanez hit the game-tying home run in the ninth, it was A-Rod that was at the top of the steps and one of the first teammates to congratulate the player he calls “my guy from Miami” (see image below). And after the game, with dozens microphones shoved in his face (see video below) all waiting for him to blow-up, A-Rod stood there and answered every question with dignity and a smile, truly happy for his teammate and his team.

I am not sure the world is ready for this Zen-like Alex Rodriguez. We might actually start liking him…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5076d1a3eab8ead26d00001d/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="Alex Rodriguez" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

[credit provider="TBS"]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.