Alex Rodriguez issues a bizarre hand-written apology for 'mistakes' that led to his suspension

Alex Rodriguez turned down the New York Yankees’ offer of using Yankee Stadium as a venue to issue an apology and has instead issued a hand-written apology “to the fans.”

In the letter, written in cursive no less, A-Rod takes “full responsibility for the mistakes” that led to his suspension but falls short of actually admitting to steroid use. Rodriguez does apologise directly to “Major League Baseball, the Yankees, the Steinbrenner family, the Players Association and you, the fans.”

Alex Rodriguez issues hand-written letter of apology to fans: http://t.co/oNkSUZeFC5 pic.twitter.com/ThI7AvGDqG

— MLB (@MLB) February 17, 2015

Rodriguez goes on to say that he wants to put the matter behind and just play baseball, noting that he will do “everything I can to be the best player and teammate possible, earn a spot on the Yankees and help us win.”

Here is the full text of the letter (via Major League Baseball):

To the Fans, I take full responsibility for the mistakes that led to my suspension for the 2014 season. I regret that my actions made the situation worse than it needed to be. To Major League Baseball, the Yankees, the Steinbrenner family, the Players Association and you, the fans, I can only say I’m sorry. I accept the fact that many of you will not believe my apology or anything that I say at this point. I understand why and that’s on me. It was gracious of the Yankees to offer me the use of Yankee Stadium for this apology, but I decided that next time I am in Yankee Stadium, I should be in pinstripes doing my job. I served the longest suspension in the history of the league for PED use. The Commissioner has said the matter is over. The Players Association has said the same. The Yankees have said the next step is to play baseball. I’m ready to put this chapter behind me and play some ball. This game has been my single biggest passion since I was a teenager. When I go to Spring Training, I will do everything I can to be the best player and teammate possible, earn a spot on the Yankees and help us win. Sincerely, Alex

