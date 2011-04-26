Alex Rodriguez Hires A New Marketing Agent

In 2010, Alex Rodriguez fired Scott Boras. Boras had been Rodriguez’s MLBPA certified agent; his responsibility was to help Rodriguez choose the teams he would play for and negotiate the terms of his contracts with MLB teams. However, Rodriguez has always had many other “agents” helping him out off of the field.



In 2007, Rodriguez dropped Boras as his marketing agent and signed Madonna’s agent, Guy Oseary, to negotiate his marketing/business affairs. In 2008, Rodriguez hired William Morris Agency (WMA) to handle all of his marketing-based initiatives. In 2009, WMA merged with mega agency endeavour.

In 2011, Alex Rodriguez has a new marketing agent. He recently hired Steve Loy of Gaylord Sports Management to work on his marketing deals. Gaylord has already put up a nice profile page for Rodriguez, and made sure to include that, “In 1999, he was named one of People magazine’s 50 Most Beautiful People.”

A-Rod has been around the block went it comes to marketing agents. I hope that Gaylord is able to have more success with the Yankees slugger than his former marketing reps.

Alex Rodriguez Goes With Gaylord For Marketing from Sports Agent Blog – Sports Agent News, Sports Business, Sports Law, Sports Contract Negotiations, NCAA Rules and Regulations.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.