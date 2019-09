Photo: Curbed.com

New York real estate blog, Curbed, got a tip today that Alex Rodriguez and Cameron Diaz (fresh off their Super Bowl popcorn fest) were spotted in New York City with celebrity realtor Adam Modlin.(Apparently, “celebrity realtor” is a thing.)



Is the Yankee slugger hunting for a downtown love nest? Stay tuned!

