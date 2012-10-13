ALEX RODRIGUEZ BENCHED FOR GAME 5

Alex Rodriguez will not start tonight’s deciding Game 5 of the ALDS against the Orioles.



Manager Joe Girardi has stood by A-Rod through a brutal slump over the last three weeks, batting him 3rd despite calls to drop him in the lineup.

But after Raul Ibanez hit both game-tying and game-winning home runs in Game 3, and A-Rod went 1-4 with two more K’s in a loss last night, the switch has been made.

Eric Chavez will start in his place. It’s unclear whether Chavez will keep the job or just start against right-handers (Baltimore’s Jason Hammel is a righty, and will pitch tonight)

A-Rod is 2 for 16 in the playoffs with 9 K’s, but he’s hardly the only Yankee struggling. Robinson Cano is 2 for 18 and Curtis Granderson is 1 for 16. They are both starting tonight.

The game starts at 5 p.m. on TBS.

Here’s the lineup via Yankees PR:

Photo: twitter.com

