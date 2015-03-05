Alex Rodriguez got a base hit in his first at bat in nearly 18 months

Alex Rodriguez returned to action after his year-long suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s performance-enhancing drug policy and got a base hit in his first at bat.

A-Rod is serving as the designated hitter and is batting second for the Yankees in their second Spring Training game. In the first inning, A-Rod had his first at bat in a Yankees uniform since September, 2013.

When he walked to the plate, he was greeted by a mixed reaction from the Yankees fans that had more cheers than boos. He quickly fell behind with strikes on the first two pitches. But then he laced a single to left field.









When Rodriguez reached first base, he had a big grin on his face.

A-Rod is back.

