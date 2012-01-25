Alex Rodriguez Just Sold His Upper West Side Condo Only Eight Months After He Bought It

Leah Goldman
image

Photo: The Rushmore

After an exhausting real estate search in New York City last year, Alex Rodriguez decided on a condo in the Rushmore on Manhattan’s Upper West Side.He bought the place for $5.5 million, and put it back on the market eight months later in October with an $8 million asking price, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The buying price is undisclosed, but sources told the WSJ it was enough for A-Rod to make a profit.

Some are speculating he bought and sold the apartment so quickly because A-Rod’s “well-publicised purchase” of the condo made other availabilities in the Rushmore fly off the market, making prices go up.

The entrance hallway

Great views of the Hudson...

...day and night

Here's the bedroom, also with views

The building has many amenities, including a pool...

...a full gym so A-Rod can work on his fitness...

...or maybe he'll take his new body builder g/f on a date to the apartment's movie theatre...

There's even a billiards room in the building

And a sun deck to watch the sun set over the Hudson

And of course, you have the wonderful NYC skyline

There's also a play room in the building for the kiddies

