Alex Rodriguez Just Sold His Upper West Side Condo Only Eight Months After He Bought It

Photo: The Rushmore
After an exhausting real estate search in New York City last year, Alex Rodriguez decided on a condo in the Rushmore on Manhattan’s Upper West Side.He bought the place for $5.5 million, and put it back on the market eight months later in October with an $8 million asking price, according to the Wall Street Journal.
The buying price is undisclosed, but sources told the WSJ it was enough for A-Rod to make a profit.
Some are speculating he bought and sold the apartment so quickly because A-Rod’s “well-publicised purchase” of the condo made other availabilities in the Rushmore fly off the market, making prices go up.
