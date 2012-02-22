A-Rod Brings A Cooler Full Of Food To Restaurants

With spring training beginning this week, New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez is watching his diet by sticking to homemade meals, according to the New York Post (via Larry Brown Sports).



He still goes out on dinner dates with his girlfriend, though.

The Yankee slugger was spotted at the Mondrian Hotel pool in South Beach on Saturday afternoon having lunch with girlfriend Torrie Wilson. But A-Rod didn’t order from the menu — sources say he’s following a special high-protein diet and travels with a cooler of his own grub.

Is that not the most A-Rod thing to do?

