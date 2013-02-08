Alex Rodriguez And Derek Jeter Are Looking At The Same $9 Million Apartment In Harlem

Leah Goldman

Photo: AP Photo/Paul Sancya and Street Easy

The New York Post is reporting that both Yankee stars Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez have expressed interest in a $9 million apartment in Harlem on Central Park North.The apartment is 5,400 square feet and has six bedrooms and 6 and a half bathrooms.

It also has 100 feet of outdoor terraces and a beautiful view of NYC’s Central Park.

The views are spectacular

And the light just pours in

Large, modern kitchen

The space is wide open

The views of Central Park

The walk-in shower and tub

Another view of the bathroom

The outside patio

