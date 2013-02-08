Alex Rodriguez And Derek Jeter Are Looking At The Same $9 Million Apartment In Harlem

Photo: AP Photo/Paul Sancya and Street Easy

The New York Post is reporting that both Yankee stars Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez have expressed interest in a $9 million apartment in Harlem on Central Park North.The apartment is 5,400 square feet and has six bedrooms and 6 and a half bathrooms.



It also has 100 feet of outdoor terraces and a beautiful view of NYC’s Central Park.

