HOUSE OF THE DAY: The Future Owner Of This House Is Getting Screwed Out Of $30 Million By Alex Rodriguez

In the midst of a housing crisis, developers are building extravagant luxury spec homes. At bubble prices. In Florida.The Journal features one such gem, a $60 million Biscayne Bay mansion with sand imported from the Bahamas, Olympic-size pool, thumbprint-protected wine room and gold-flecked Italian marble.



And it’s got the added benefit of being blessed by Alex Rodriguez.

The highest-paid-ever sports star toured the house and was so impressed he convinced the developers to add $30 million to the price.

