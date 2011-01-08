HOUSE OF THE DAY: The Future Owner Of This House Is Getting Screwed Out Of $30 Million By Alex Rodriguez

Leah Goldman, Gus Lubin
image

Photo: Courtesy of Trulia.com

In the midst of a housing crisis,  developers are building extravagant luxury spec homes. At bubble prices. In Florida.The Journal features one such gem, a $60 million Biscayne Bay mansion with sand imported from the Bahamas, Olympic-size pool, thumbprint-protected wine room and gold-flecked Italian marble.

And it’s got the added benefit of being blessed by Alex Rodriguez.

The highest-paid-ever sports star toured the house and was so impressed he convinced the developers to add $30 million to the price.

The 30,000 square foot modern style home is right on the bay

Here's the island the house is on, Indian Creek

Lay on a raft as you watch the Florida sunset

The house is certified green

Modern, unique architectural style

Plenty of spots to catch some rays

The landscaping mirrors the modern architecture

You don't even have to leave your backyard to hit the beach

Do we smell a future discount?

Check Out The Incredible California Mansion That Just Sold At A $41 Million Markdown >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.