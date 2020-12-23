Alex Padilla broke down in tears when Gov. Gavin Newsom asked him to be California's first Latino senator

Office of the Governor via AP This photo taken from video provided by the Office of the Governor shows California Gov. Gavin Newsom, right during a virtual meeting from his home in Sacramento, Calif., with California Secretary of State Alex Padilla on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.

Secretary of State Alex Padilla teared up when Gov. Gavin Newsom offered him the job of California’s first Latino senator.

Newsom selected Padilla to replace Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and serve out the rest of her term until 2022, when he can then choose to run for a full term.

“I’m honoured, man, and I’m humbled – because of them,” Padilla told Newsom through tears while invoking the sacrifices of his first-generation immigrant parents, who came to the US from Mexico.

His family background, Padilla said, is “why I try so hard to make our democracy as inclusive as we’ve built.”

Newsom broke the news to Padilla in a Monday video call, reflective of the unusual pandemic circumstances in which Padilla was extended the offer. The governor then shared the exchange on his Twitter feed on Tuesday after officially announcing Padilla’s selection.

After commiserating with Padilla over the challenges of having young children at home during the pandemic, Newsom asked him about his immigrant roots and humble upbringing with a father who worked as a cook and a mother who cleaned houses for a living and died two years ago.

“Your mum and dad came from, remind me, I mean they literally came both from Mexico, right?” Newsom asked.

“Yeah … that’s a story I’m proud of,” Padilla replied. “They actually came separately, they met in Los Angeles, but yeah they fell in love, and applied for Green Cards.”

“Can you imagine what mum would be thinking now as I ask you if you want to be the next US Senator … of the great state of California?” Newsom asked.

“You serious?” Padilla asked, looking shocked.

“This is the official â€” this is the ask, brother,” Newsom said.

“I’m honoured, man, and I’m humbled â€” because of them,” Padilla told Newsom through tears. “I can’t tell you how many pancakes my dad flipped or eggs he scrambled trying to provide for us in the many, many years of my mum cleaning houses doing the same thing. It’s why I try so hard to make our democracy as inclusive as we’ve built.”

Padilla has been California’s Secretary of State and chief election official since 2015. Previously, he served in the California State Senate and in the Los Angeles City Council, including briefly as the council’s president.

California is one of 37 states in which governors fill a Senate vacancy by appointment, while 13 states require a special election to fill a Senate vacancy, according to the National Council of State Legislatures.

Padilla will serve out the rest of Harris’ term until 2022, at which point he will have the option to run for a full term.

