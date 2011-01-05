Alex Ovechkin's "SportsCenter" Commercial Couldn't Have Been Made 25 Years Ago

Alex Ovechkin is the latest sports star to get his own “This is SportsCenter” commercials and this one is pretty entertaining.



It’s also remarkable because at the height of the Cold War, Russians weren’t just enemies of the West, they were the enemies of hockey. Now we not only have dozens of Russian players in the NHL, but one of the country’s biggest media outlets isn’t even a little shy about making jokes about Russian spies.

Here’s the commercial:



