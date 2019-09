Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby are everywhere this week in preparation for Saturday’s Bridgestone Winter Classic.



Here, ESPN gives HBO a little marketing help with a video of Alex Ovechkin destroying a net full of Russian Dolls filled with Russian Dressing. Weird? Yes, but still impressive. Here’s the video:



