Photo: www.marianneprendergast.com and AP Images

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin bought a $4.2 million house in McLean, Virginia earlier this month.The house features 5 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, and a massive 11,000 square feet of space.



It was listed by Marianne Prendergast, and it’s brand spankin’ new.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.