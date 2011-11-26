A Connecticut Huskies Forward Can Expect More Bench Time After Calling His Demotion 'Sum BS' On Twitter

Add Alex Oriakhi to the long list of athletes who will soon regret their overeager Twitter fingers.



The Connecticut Huskies junior forward is off to a rough start this season, averaging just 6.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. So the never-bashful Jim Calhoun benched Oriakhi in UConn’s last game in favour of highly-touted freshman Andre Drummond.

And Oriakhi, let’s just say, was less than pleased.

In a public Twitter conversation with his former teammate, Hofstra transfer Jamal Coombs-McDaniel, Oriakhi referred to the benching as “sum bs.”

We can assume that doesn’t refer to the addition of bad sushi into his eating habits.

We can also assume Calhoun won’t be pleased when he receives this direct message.

