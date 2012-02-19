Here's What Happens When Athletes Strip Down To Just Body Paint For The SI Swimsuit Issue

Photo: Sports Illustrated Video
One of the coolest features in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue is the body paint.This year, SI asked several female athletes to strip down, get a bathing suit painted on them, and pose for the camera.
For a model, this is just another day of work, but it was a completely new thing for the athletes.
Take a look at what it was like for soccer player Alex Morgan, golfer Natalie Gulbris, and swimmer Natalie Coughlin to model in paint for the day.
Soccer star Alex Morgan said she was really excited to pose for SI in body paint. She likes how you can be revealing, but are still completely covered up
The whole painting process takes about 12 hours. For Morgan's suit they painted a white base and the colour pattern over it
There was a lot of detailing for Coughlin's suit, to make it look like water. It was also based on a Speedo design
SI designed a special suit just for Gulbris. It was bright green with white golf balls. She wore the suit at first for outlining
Gulbris said she definitely felt like she was naked the entire time but loves how the finished product looked just like a bathing suit
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.