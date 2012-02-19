Here's What Happens When Athletes Strip Down To Just Body Paint For The SI Swimsuit Issue

Photo: Sports Illustrated Video

One of the coolest features in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue is the body paint.This year, SI asked several female athletes to strip down, get a bathing suit painted on them, and pose for the camera.



For a model, this is just another day of work, but it was a completely new thing for the athletes.

Take a look at what it was like for soccer player Alex Morgan, golfer Natalie Gulbris, and swimmer Natalie Coughlin to model in paint for the day.

