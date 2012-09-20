Alex Morgan Gets Marriage Proposals On Twitter Almost Every Day

Photo: Access Hollywood

Life is hard when you’re an awesome soccer player and also happen to have a pretty face.Alex Morgan chatted with Sports Illustrated’s Richard Deitsch about what it’s like to be famous and on Twitter.



Morgan said that as she has gotten more well-known, and gained more followers, she has been much more careful about what she tweets.

But that hasn’t stopped fans from saying whatever they want to her:

“I do have to tell you that people ask me out, and ask me to marry them basically every day on Twitter. It’s hilarious. I’ll tweet something like “I’m watching the Euro Cup” or something very simple and not opinionated or descriptive, and I’ll get replies that have nothing to do with what I just said.”

So how does she handle it? She just laughs and lets it go. And sorry guys, as far as we know, Morgan is still dating fellow soccer player, Servando Carrasco.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.