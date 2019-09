Alex Morgan scored an awesome goal yesterday when her Western New York Flash team played the Boston Breakers.



With just a few minutes left to play, the Flash were down 2-1, and Morgan tied it all up when she scored off the side of her foot, without even facing the goal. The game ended in a tie.

The action starts at about :20.

